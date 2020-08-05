Shehnaaz Gill looks chic in a neon green sporty crop top & denim; Fans cannot stop crushing on her; See Photo

Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in her latest picture as she decks up in a sporty neon green crop top and denim jeans. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill's social media game is always on fire. Whether it is posting funny videos or giving glimpses of her leisure time, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist ensures to make her social handles interesting. In the past few weeks, Shehnaaz has been raising eyebrows with her bold and beautiful avatar. While in BB 13, her bestie Sidharth Shukla used to lovingly call her 'moti', Shehnaaz has now undergone an awe-inspiring weight loss. The Punjabi Kudi has shed quite a few kilos, and her slim look has definitely enhanced her charm.

The multi-talented young star never misses a chance to treat fans with new pictures of herself. Yesterday (August 4, 2020), Shehnaaz yet again made jaws drop with her 'chic' look, as she dropped a new photo. In the picture, she is seen decked up in a neon green sporty crop top and denim as she poses like a diva. Sana (as affectionately) called by fans is seen flaunting her curves while striking a 'perfect pose' for the camera. Her fresh makeup face, and expression accentuates her look. Shehnaaz's loose curls her look exactly like the college girl that everyone secretly crushes on.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla has the best advice to chase success and everyone should implement it; See Post

Within moments of Shehnaaz sharing this stunning picture, her fans couldn't stop crushing over her. They showered her with loads of praises and many called her 'barbie doll.' Well, we must say, Shehnaaz looks absolutely endearing in this picture, and we all want to know the secret of her dramatic weight loss.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's latest picture here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth recently surprised fans as they conducted a live session on Instagram, leaving SidNaaz fans astounded. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's short poem on Raksha Bandhan is about the fun loving bond shared by brothers & sisters; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×