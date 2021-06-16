Shehnaaz Gill looks dreamy in blue and white ensemble; Fans react

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in a music video FLY with Badshah. The song was shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities among the masses. She has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since she had participated in the reality show. Her stint was very successful from her career point of view. She has been seen in many music videos post the show and now soon, will be sharing the screen with Diljeet Dosanjh in a film. The shooting is done in Canada. Apart from this she also shares a lot of pictures on her Instagram.

Today she shared pictures of her in a blue and white ensemble. The actress cum singer is looking dreamy and beautiful. She has opted for pinkish makeup as she has applied pink blush on her cheeks. For eyes, she has applied mascara and gave kajal a miss. Her lipstick colour is also looking beautiful. As a hairstyle, the actress went for a center partition with a low bun. She is wearing a white tube top with blue shrugs on it. She has used blue and silver heart emoji as a caption.

As soon as she shared pictures they went viral. Fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Recently, she has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram.

The actress had shared a video in which she can be seen being her fun self. In the video, she is sitting on her bed while she gets goofy with the camera. She is seen pouting at the camera and then smiling.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

