Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous in a one shoulder black gown and leaves fans amazed; See Photos

Shehnaaz Gill's latest social media post is creating a storm on the internet, and all for the right reasons. When one thinks of Shehnaaz Kauer Gill, the first thing that comes to anyone's mind is 'cute.' Well, there's no doubt about the fact that the Punjabi Kudi is adorable, but it looks like now many will have to change the 'adjective' used for her, only for the good. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's recent pictures, prove that she is can slay any look.

Just a few moments ago, Sana (as lovingly called by fans) shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, and they have left everyone amazed. In the pictures, Shehnaaz is seen dressed in a beautiful one-shoulder black gown, and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. From being cute to becoming hot, it looks like Shehnaaz has gone through a major transformation and it is just commendable. Undoubtedly, her innocence and cuteness are still intact, but her latest pictures will make anyone scream 'hot.' From the photos, it looks like the young girl had a photoshoot session in the confines of her home, and she looks breathtakingly enchanting.

Known as the Punjabi Katrina Kaif, it seems like she has turned her 'diva' mode on, and is ready to make everyone fall weak in their knees. Within moments of Shehnaaz sharing these hot-hot pictures, her fans went bonkers and couldn't stop gushing over her beauty. Many commented calling her 'hot'. Shehnaaz's photos also give vibes that she is all ready to take on a red carpet and leave everyone amazed with her scintillating looks.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's mesmerizing pictures here:

From her hair to her outfit to her makeup and her poses, Shehnaaz looks like a complete enchantress. Meanwhile, the first look of Shehnaaz's upcoming music video, 'KurtaPajama', with Tony Kakkar was released recently, and fans are eagerly waiting for the song to drop. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.