Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she dons a Kaftan; Pens note on 'true beauty'

Shehnaaz Gill's latest pictures acing the Kaftan look has left fans raving about her beauty. Take a look at them here.

If there's one celebrity who can bring about a storm on social media with one post, it has to be Shehnaaz Gill. Ever since her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the Punjabi Kudi has been hogging headlines for everything she does. She enjoys a massive fan base, and her fans keep a close eye on everything she does. With her cute and innocent personality, Shehnaaz has become a 'darling' for many. Fans shower with immense love and support everything she does. In turn, Shehnaaz also treats them with glimpses from her personal life.

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz took to her social media handle to share some beautiful pictures of herself, and fans have again started raving about her beauty. In the photos, Shehnaaz is seen acing a 'Kaftan' and looks drop-dead gorgeous. The multi-color attire adds charm to her personality. Being the diva that she is, Shehnaaz is pulling off the Kaftaan look with grace. From her sleek hairdo to her subtle yet appealing makeup, to the heavy jewelry, Shehnaaz looks ravishing and has left many speechless.

With these awe-inspiring pictures, the BB 13 finalist also penned down a thought-provoking message on the essence of beauty. She also highlighted the importance of embracing and accepting oneself as they are, while they take forward the beauty of their culture. Shehnaaz wrote, 'You feel beautiful, you feel sexy you feel confident and thus you really are.' The look on Shehnaaz's face justifies each word she has written, as she urged people to be their own kind of beautiful.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's pictures here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video with Tony Kakkar titled 'Kurta Pajama.' The song has proved to be a blockbuster, and has stuck in everyone's mind. The Punjabi recently surprised fans as she came live with her BFF Sidharth Shukla on social media, leaving SidNaaz fans gawking. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's bohemian look? Let us know in the comment section below.

