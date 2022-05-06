Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in a beige and brown outfit as she gets clicked at the airport; PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The adorable and fashionable actress rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss. She is loved by the fans for her innocence and unmatched beauty. Shehnaaz Gill's weight transformation became a game-changer in her career and she has become the style icon for many. The actress was recently spotted in a casual and chic outfit at the Mumbai airport.

In the recent pictures of the actress, she is looking gorgeous in a brown fitted top and beige pants. She paired it with the brown belt and heeled footwear. She was also holding a brown purse and sported black sunglasses. Her hair was slightly curly and she had sported gold toned earrings. The actress graciously posed for paps.

See pictures here-

In the video shared by a social media user, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen posing with the Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez at Salman Khan’s Eid party. She was seen having a gala time at the party as she interacted with celebs. She looked gorgeous in a black Patiala suit which had silver foil print all over it. It was a full sleeve suit and she paired it with statement earrings comprising beads and silver heels. Her hair was tied in a bun and the makeup was flawless. Jaqueline Fernandez also looked stunning in her pastel blue outfit with a net design top and shimmery detail. There is embroidery work on the top and the pants are flared.

