Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant as she gets papped at Brahma Kumaris Campaign for empowerment of girl child; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is known for her unmatched beauty and her delightful smile. She became a popular name post her entry into the reality show, Bigg Boss. In the show, she formed a strong bond with the late Sidharth Shukla and through him, she got associated with Bramha Kumaris. Post the demise of the actor, she is regularly in touch with the BK sisters and was recently spotted at an event with them.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill looks charming in a beautiful white Anarkali suit, which she had paired with a colourful dupatta. Her hair is partially braided and open. Her makeup is very subtle and her expressions are adorable in the pictures. She is also seen hugging the BK sisters and talking on the topic of empowerment of girl child in Haryana.

See pictures here-

The actress has worked in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, where she worked opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Her character and acting were appreciated a lot by her fans. If this news is true then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Shehnaaz’s big Bollywood debut. As per the latest reports, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Aayush in the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma too will be seen in the movie.

Shehnaaz Gill is very active on social media and she often shares pictures of herself in different looks for her fans. She had also shared a reel with Shilpa Shetty in which they were enacting her dialogue from the reality show Bigg Boss.

Also read- Shehnaaz Gill looks elegant in a beige and brown outfit as she gets clicked at the airport; PHOTOS