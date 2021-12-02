Shehnaaz Gill looks endearing in yellow as she warmly hugs brother Shehbaz Badesha in happy photos

Shehnaaz Gill recently won umpteen hearts on social media after adorable videos from her orphanage visit went viral on the internet. Now, on Thursday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha took to social media to share endearing photos alongside the Honsla Rakh star and fans are absolutely loving it. After the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a low profile amid this smiling glimpses of the star has become a breath of fresh air for her followers.

In the photos, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen shining bright in a yellow sweater as she warmly hugs her brother Shehbaz. Glowing in the sun, the brother-sister can be seen beaming in immense joy as the camera captures them together. While Shehnaaz opted for geeky glasses to complete her look, on the other hand, Badesha used a black sunglass while striking a pose. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they garnered immense praise and appreciation from fans.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy was released during the festival of Dusshera. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production.

Speaking of her acting career, Shehnaaz Gill has previously starred in several Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shi Akaal England and Daakaand. Honsla Rakh marked her return to Punjabi cinema after a brief hiatus. Apart from this, her latest song Tu Yaheen Hai dedicated to late actor Sidharth Shukla was also adored immensely by her fan army.

