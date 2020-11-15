  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill looks 'ethereal' as she wears a golden black traditional suit gifted by fans on Diwali; See pics

Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a black ethnic suit with golden embroidery. The Bigg Boss 13 star dolled up in this beautiful traditional outfit gifted by fans on Diwali 2020. Take a look.
Shehnaaz Gill looks beautiful in her Diwali 2020 attire Shehnaaz Gill looks 'ethereal' as she wears a golden black traditional suit gifted by fans on Diwali; See pics
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and adored celebrities in the entertainment world. She is very close to her fans, and never leaves any chance to interact with them. Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Shehnaaz brought a huge smile to her fans' faces as she shared glimpses from her celebrations at home. However, the highlight was that the Punjabi Kudi dressed up in a pretty traditional outfit gifted by her fans.

Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 star appreciated her fans' love for her and dressed up in the ethnic wear sent by them. She wore a pretty black sharara with golden embroidery on it and posed for some awe-inspiring pictures holding a lamp with diyas. She accentuated her look with golden bangles and long jhumkas. With fresh makeup and shiny straight open hair, Shehnaaz kept it simple and looked ethereal. However, it was her contagious smile that made hearts flutter and make us go 'haaye!' 

With these jaw-dropping photos, Shehnaaz extended warm Diwali wishes to everyone. 'Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali and may all your days be filled with love and joy,' wrote Shehnaaz. The bubbly young girl also expressed her gratitude and love for her fans, who make her feel so special. 'A heartfelt thank you to my fans for always making sure I look good. PS- Thanks for this suit and jhumkas, I will always love you all,' shared Shehnaaz. 

Take a look at Shehnaaz's pretty Diwali look here: 

Well, we're in love with Shehnaaz's beauty and simplicity in this Diwali 2020 look. Moreover, seeing the love she has for her fans and vice versa, has melted our hearts. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

