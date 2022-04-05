Shehnaaz Gill looks fresh as a flower in a goofy boomerang video

Several months post the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back in action. The diva may be doing things at her own pace but she is truly reconnecting with her fans and followers more actively now. The actress indeed surprised her fans by resuming work after a long time and by starring in a video mashup with rapper Yashraj Mukhate. Shehnaaz is one of the most fabulous divas who is popular for her elegant style. The actress is back in action and is slaying the industry with her stylish looks. She recently shared a boomerang story on Instagram where she can be seen in a jolly mood.

In the short clip, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing an orange t-shirt paired with a black and white shrug. She looked stunning as she accessorized her look with cool sunglasses. While keeping it simple, she let her traces open and completed her look with nude make-up. In the short video, Shehnaaz seems to be in a happy mood as she plays with her hair.

Take a look:

The diva has undergone an intense weight loss transformation over the past few years. She made the most and worked out hard during the pandemic to get the figure she desired. However, she witnessed a blow after she lost her loved one, Sidharth Shukla. However, she has only gotten stronger after going through the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen shooting for a project with Shilpa Shetty. She shook a leg with her on her popular reel "Such a boring day". The actress was last seen on television when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets.

