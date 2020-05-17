Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in her latest picture as she urges people to stay positive; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a beautiful picture of herself chilling at home as she asked people to stay positive. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the favorites of the Telly world. Ever since the model-actress stepped into the Bigg Boss 13 house, she made many heads turn with her cuteness and innocence. She has become a rage on social media, and she never fails to impress her fans. Her chirpiness, bubbly nature, and gorgeous looks often make everyone skip a heartbeat. Lovingly called as Sana, she enjoys a massive following on social media. The show is over, and we're all in lockdown, but Shehnaaz has still maintained her tag of being an 'entertainer.'

While first, she used to entertain us on TV, not she is giving everyone a dose of entertainment through her antics on social media. Yes, there's never been a day that Shehnaaz has not interacted with her fans by sharing glimpses of her personal life. And this is what happened today. Just a few moments ago, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture with everyone. In the photo, Shehnaaz is all smiles as she poses for the camera. Wearing a beautiful black floral top with open tresses, Shehnaaz looks alluring. Her fresh makeup look and nude lipstick enhance her charm, and it becomes difficult for us to take our eyes off her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's cute picture here:

Along with her appealing picture, Shehnaaz sent out positive vibes to her fans through her caption. She wrote, 'Your thoughts create words, words create actions, and your actions become your destiny. So, be positive.'

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×