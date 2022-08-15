Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty in white shirt and blue denim as she poses with Tricolor flag outside a salon; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13 and has been the nation’s heartthrob ever since. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with her fashionable pictures. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz loves to interact with the paparazzi as they click her in public places. Speaking of which, On Independence Day, she enjoyed a self-pampering session at the salon and as she stepped out on the roads, the paparazzi caught her off guard. She was seen holding our national flag and posing for the shutterbugs. She also wished her fans a very Happy Independence Day. Shehnaaz happily clicked photos with her fans holding the flag.

Shehnaaz looked pretty in a white linen shirt that she teamed up with a pair of basic blue denim. While greeting the paparazzi, she had the wittiest line to say. “Side hato tumlog. Mujhe laga tumlog bahar khade ho, tumhare chakkar mein hazaar rupaye deke straightening karwani padhi hai (Move aside all of you. Since you all were here, I had to pay Rs 1000 to get my hair straightened),” Shehnaaz joked. She also blamed them for making her hard-earned money spent at the salon. Shehnaaz Gill once again proved that she's one of the most bubbly stars who always talk politely with the paparazzi and jokes around her fans. The actress looked absolutely lovely in her straight hair.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s pics:

Shehnaaz was recently in the news as there have been rumors that Shehnaaz was removed from the Salman Khan film and she even unfollowed Salman because of this reason. After hearing the rumors Shehanaaz went on her Instagram and shared a post with Salman Khan and wrote “LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”