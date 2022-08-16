Shehnaaz Gill looks ravishing in red backless dress in latest PICS; Fans call her 'Queen of million hearts'

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is a synonym for the TV reality show Bigg Boss and all the credits go to the funny and cute antics, she did in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. And, she never fails to share her daily routine with her loved ones on Instagram.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz shared some smoking hot photos on Instagram. In the photos, the actress wore a backless red dress and looked ravishing. While sharing the post, she added a rose emoticon. As soon as she posted the photos, her fans couldn't keep calm. A fan called her 'Queen of millions hearts'. Another user commented, "One word for you: perfect".

Check Shehnaaz Gill's photos:

Shehnaaz was recently in the news as there have been rumors that Shehnaaz was removed from Salman Khan's film Bhaijaan and she even unfollowed Salman because of this reason. After hearing the rumors Shehanaaz went on her Instagram and shared a post with Salman Khan and wrote “LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz has joined hands with Bollywood's most iconic duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are coming together after 15 years to entertain the masses and will be going on North America tour for their show 'Sanju Baba Chale Amerika'. This entertaining duo will be joined by Shehnaaz who will travel with them to the US and Canada. Today, Shehnaaz shared a promo along with them on her Instagram handle. This caption of this promo read, "Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!"

Apart from this, she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

