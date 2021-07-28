Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in Daboo Ratnani's latest photoshoot; Fans go gaga

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Her stardom has only increased after her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 13. In the show, her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was also the talk of the town. However, even after the show, their popularity has only grown. Both were seen in the music videos too. Recently, her fans were surprised after her Daboo Ratnani photoshoot pictures went viral. She has made her debut in the celebrated photographer 2021 calendar.

And today, she has shared a picture from the photoshoot on her Instagram. Shehnaaz captioned it as ‘Life is like a rainbow. You need both Rain & Sun to make its colours appear. Be the Rainbow in people's life.” As soon as she shared the photo, fans started dropping comments. One of the fans wrote, “Honey some pics you uploaded are left blank. why are u depriving us of all the looks. Why are they BLACK & BLANK.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely Great pictures Shehnaaz Ji! You keep amazing us with your fashion sense.”

In the photo, she is seen wearing a white shirt and mulit-colour pants. She has acceorised the look with jewellery and kept her hair in messy style. She has gone for peachy makeup.

This is the first time that she will be featured in the celebrity photographer's calendar. Her transformation into a gorgeous diva is jaw-dropping. On the work front, she will be next seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh and will be opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will hit the theatres in Dussehra this year.

