Shehnaaz Gill misses her brother Shehbaz Badesha as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan ‘miles away from home’; PICS

India celebrated the beautiful festival of Raksha Bandhan yesterday will a lot of sweets and celebrations. It is a special festival which celebrates the bond strong between brothers and sisters. Celebrities also celebrated the day with their brothers as they tied rakhi on the wrists of their brother or their sisters tied rakhi to them. One among them was the adorable actress Shehnaaz Gill, who celebrated the day far away from home.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill came to the limelight with the reality show and she was also seen in the movie Honsla Rakh. The actress is quite popular for her innocence and spectacular fashion. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures and videos of herself with her loyal fans. The actress is presently out of the country for one of her upcoming projects. On Rakha Bandhan this year, she celebrated with her rakhi brother Kaushal. She sported a white Anarkali suit and paired it with some pearl bangles. She shared along with the photo, “Miles away from home…. But still feels home…Happy Rakshabandhan everyone… miss you @ badeshashehbaz.”

See the post here-

Shehnaaz's professional commitments

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan. Bhaijaan features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as main leads. Speaking of Shehnaaz, reportedly she will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in Bhaijaan. It is also said that Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in this film. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Bhaijaan is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Also read- Shehnaaz Gill shuts rumours of being replaced in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Can't wait for people..