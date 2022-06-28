Shehnaaz Gill opens on being grounded & not letting initial success get the better of her

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She has made everyone her fan with her innocence and charming looks. The actress came to the limelight with her entry into Bigg Boss 13. She was highly appreciated for her debut film Honsla Rakh, with Diljit Dosanjh. She has also featured in numerous music videos. The actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut and enjoys immense popularity on social media. In a recent interaction with Etimes, she shared about the adulation she receives and feels like a newcomer even after more than five years.

Shehnaaz shared that she might have been in the entertainment industry for over five years, but she still considers herself as a beginner as there is so much to learn. She shared, “If I don't constantly remind myself about that, I will become complacent and not work hard. I have just begun my journey and there is a lot in me that I can showcase if given a chance. But for that, I need to be grounded in my head and not let this initial success get the better of me.”

Talking about her fame and success, she shared that this is her time of fame but all these things are temporary. She added that even if she works hard and gives her best, then her fame may stay a bit longer. She shared that all this has to go away one day and she is aware of it, hence she prefers to live in the present. She further said that if she will think about the future, then she might spoil her present, hence she wants to enjoy the present.

As per reports, the actress will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where she will be starring opposite Ayush Sharma.



