Shehnaaz Gill opens up on finally getting the fame she always wanted and her acting career

Shehnaaz Gill became quite a popular name in the entertainment industry with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss. She is loved for her innocent and positive personality and also enjoys a massive fan following. Many of her one-liners from the show have gone viral on the internet. The actress had to face a very difficult phase of her life in the past few months, and during that phase, she became associated with her spiritual side. She was recently seen at a BK retreat centre in NCR. In an interview with Etimes, she talked about getting fame and the love she received from fans.

Talking about becoming an internet sensation, the actress shared, “I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi... ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein. Tumko har koi toh pasand nahi kar sakta, toh theek hai. Main kuch logon ki favourite list mein hoon, kuch ki nahi. Kya hi problem hai. Jo pyaar karte hain udhar focus karo. It does not bother me.”

There are reports of Shehnaaz signing up for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the actress, who was last seen in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, shared, “Mera bas focus hai, jo bhi aaye, achcha aaye but my dreams are big. Acting karni hai, brand ambassador banna hai. Singing bhi karni hai, par pehle acting karni hai.”

Sharing about the love she receives from her fans, the actress said that her fans mean everything to her, and she also took out the time to pose with and greet each one at the retreat. She said that she is there because of them as they support her so much and give her time. She added that it is her responsibility to give them time as well. She further said that if she does not reciprocate the love she receives, then it will be wrong on her part.

