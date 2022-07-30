Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her marriage plans to Masaba Gupta: ‘The guy has to praise me 24 hours’

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress became everyone’s favourite with her stint in Bigg Boss. Her beauty and innocence struck a chord with her fans, who active shower love on her. The actress is a social media star and enjoys a massive fan following. She is also a fashion icon and her striking looks often create trends on social media. The actress recently had a fun chat with Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta, where she opened up about her marriage prospects.

Honsla Rakh actress engaged in a fun conversation with Masaba Masaba web show star Masaba Gupta. Masaba asked Shehnaaz about few questions by fans. She asked, “Will Shehnaaz Gill marry me.” She shared, “Agar fan puch re hai toh thik hai bhejo biodata, mujhe jhelna bohot mushkil hai.” She added that she is not a good listener, the guy has to only listen to her and praise her all day. She added, “Why ask to marry me, pakk jaoge yar.”

She further told fans to not make marriage plans with her as they will have to talk about her only 24/7 and if they will not do it, she will leave. Her answer left Masaba amazed and laughing.

See the video here- CLICK

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became very close in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. They were often spotted together after the show and were rumoured to be dating, though none of them confirmed. The sudden passing away of the actor had a massive impact on her and she did not have any social media presence for few months.

Shehnaaz Gill is presently on a world tour with Sanjay Dutt and she will also be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie.

Also read- Shehnaaz Gill expresses her love for the Mumbai rains; Reveals how she entertains herself