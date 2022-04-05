Shehnaaz Gill opts for simple yet stunning airport fashion, looks exquisite in white; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the internet since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The gorgeous actress is loved by her millions of fans. The actress went through a weight transformation after Bigg Boss and she has become one of the most fashionable actresses of the industry. She was not active on social media for a few months. She often shares pictures and videos on social media, in different stylish looks. The actress has recently shared a transition reel donning stylish attires. She is often papped and makes headlines with her splendid fashion sense. On Monday, she was spotted at the airport looking so hot that we fear people there might have had to call the fire brigade.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz looked like an absolute barbie. She went for a simple look and sported a white shirt with boot cut jeans. She paired the look with black boots and a red sling back. Our personal favourite aspect of her look were her perfect wavy hair that framed her face beautifully. Girls, have you got your inspiration for your next airport look now?

Take a look at Shehnaaz's pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with Shilpa Shetty as they were shooting together for a project. The actress had also performed with her on Shehnaaz’s popular reel, ‘Such a boring day”. The reel went viral and was loved by their fans. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen on the TV screens when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets and gave a spectacular dance performance.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill on SidNaaz tag: 'It was not just a hashtag, but my everything'