Shehnaaz Gill to pay a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill will be paying a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla , and their bond, lovingly referred to as ‘SidNaaz’ by fans on the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale this weekend. This will surely make the Finale of the popular reality show all the more emotional and special for fans, who adored the two during and after their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

A few moments back Colors TV took to its official handle on Instagram and shared a video, letting fans of the popular reality show know that Shehnaaz Gill will be gracing the BB15 stage on its much-awaited Grand Finale this weekend. The video showcased a few sweet and precious moments of Shehnaaz and Sidharth together, during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, a couple of years back. Sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM.”