Shehnaaz Gill to pay a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale; WATCH
A few moments back Colors TV took to its official handle on Instagram and shared a video, letting fans of the popular reality show know that Shehnaaz Gill will be gracing the BB15 stage on its much-awaited Grand Finale this weekend. The video showcased a few sweet and precious moments of Shehnaaz and Sidharth together, during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, a couple of years back. Sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM.”
