Shehnaaz Gill pens a heartwarming 'thank you' note for fans; Says 'It's because of you all that I'm respected'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards her fans for showering their love on her consistently. Also, making her recently released song Kurta Pajama with Tony Kakkar trend.
1376 reads Mumbai
Shehnaaz Gill pens a heartwarming 'thank you' note for fans; Says 'It's because of you all that I'm respected'
Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's much-awaited song 'Kurta Pajama' dropped a few hours ago and is already receiving a fantastic response. Fans are going bonkers over the song's foot-tapping beats, Tony-Shehnaaz's chemistry, and their dance moves. But, above everything, what fans are loving is Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Yes, she is the highlight and eye-candy of the song, and viewers are going gaga over her looks and dancing skills in this Punjabi song. They are bombarding the comment section singing praises for the Bigg Boss 13 finalist. 

Known as the Punjabi Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz is overwhelmed by her fans' sweet gesture. She took to her Instagram handle to pen down a heartwarming note for all her fans for showering her with love, blessings, good wishes and always supporting her in her projects. She wrote, 'Thank you so much my fans that you also make me trend on social media, and promote me consistently. It is because of you all that I am respected. Today, also you people made Kurta Pajama a trend, and that love is incomparable. I am what I am today, all because of you all.' 

In her Instagram story, Shehnaaz again expressed her excitement to see love Kurta Pajama (especially she) is receiving. She mentioned that she has been reading the comments from people since the music video dropped and is swamped by the love from everyone. She was heard saying 'Wow, I love you all, Muaah.' 

Take a look at Shehnaaz's posts here: 

Well, this is not the first time that Shehnaaz has given by love to her fans and thanked them, but this one was surely a sweet note by her. Meanwhile, Kurta Pajama is creating a storm on the internet, and it is being tagged as the 'perfect' party number. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

