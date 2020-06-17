Shehnaaz Gill pens an inspiring note on 'fighting issues courageously' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill penned down a thought-provoking note on social media about fighting battles with courage and emerging as a winner in life following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone shaken. He was not only a spectacular actor but also an intelligent and educated person with a heart of gold. Touted to be the 'rising star' of Bollywood, Sushant had proved his mettle as he forayed into the big screen after wowing viewers on TV. However, on June 14 (2020), the entire country was shocked, as the news of Sushant's alleged suicide surfaced. The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment, leaving everyone in disbelief.

The young actor's unfortunate demise has sent shockwaves and also reignited discussions on the importance of mental health. Ever since the news broke out, Sushant's fans, colleagues, and friends have been flooding social media with heartfelt condolence messages to mourn his death and bid him goodbye with a heavy heart. Many have also addressed the need for talking about 'mental health and depression' calling it the need of the hour. Bollywood, as well as TV celebrities, have urged everyone to not shy away from opening up about their mental problems and speak up as this is the only way people around them will be able to help.

Now, Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, also took to her Instagram handle to pen an inspiring and thought-provoking note on 'fighting battles of life courageously.' Taking to her Instagram story she wrote, 'There's happiness as well as sorrow in the world. We should fight everything with courage and be brave-hearted. We should not run away or escape from unpleasant situations, but rather brave them and rise back as a winner. When we give up on life by taking drastic steps, it frees our soul, but we leave our loved ones devastated and disheartened.' She concluded the note asking everyone to 'stay connected' and be there for each other in good as well as bad times.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's thought-provoking note here:

Credits :Instagram

