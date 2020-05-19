Shehnaaz Gill pens a sweet note for brother Shehbaz on his birthday and gives major sibling goals

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill penned an adorable note for brother Shehbaz Badesha on his birthday and it is all about sibling love. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the cutest and warmest celebrities that you will ever come across, and we're not just saying. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is quite friendly and shares a good bond with almost everyone. While we are all aware of Sana's love for Sidharth Shukla, there's someone else also who she loves a lot. Well, we're talking about her brother Shehbaz Badesha. Yes, the Punjab Ki has a great bond with her brother, and we have seen it in shows like BB 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The two may be brother-sister, but their chemistry is more of friends. It is not that their relationship is dipped in a jar of honey, undeniably they have had their share of ups and downs. They have fought like Tom and Jerry, teased like kids, cried like babies, laughed like Clowns, and misunderstood like adults, but they have always stood by each other. What makes their bond strong, is the immense love, care, and affection they have for one another.

Are you wondering why are we suddenly talking about Shehnaaz and Shehbaz's bond? Well, it is the latter's birthday today. Yes, Shehbaz is celebrating his 'Happy wala birthday' and like a loving sister, Shehnaaz has penned down a sweet note for him. The Punjabi singer-model, took to her Instagram handle to share a smiling picture of the birthday boy and wrote an adorable wish for him expressing what he means to her.

She wrote, 'You are three in one to me – A brother, a bodyguard and also a best friend. Happy Birthday my Brother!' Well, Shehnaaz's cutesy wish for Shehbaz surely is giving us major sibling goals as it speaks volumes of their bond. And we can't stop but think of all the times the brother-sister duo entertained us with their antics. As soon as Sana posted the picture, fans started sending their sweet wishes for Shehbaaz and began hailing their bond.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post for Shehbaz here:

Here's wishing Shehbaz a very Happy Birthday! What are your thoughts on the same? Don't you completely adore their bonding? Do you want to see them spread the magic of their weirdly funny antics on TV again? Let us know in the comment section below.

