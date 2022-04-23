Shehnaaz Gill praises Salman Khan and reveals why she will always address Bigg Boss host as Sir

Actress Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 13 and is one of the most loved celebrities in the country. Fans adore her cuteness and innocence and appreciate her optimistic behaviour. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Tanmay Reacts, a talk show hosted by Tanmay Bhat. In the talk show, Tanmay and Shehnaaz are seen reacting to India's best comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. Both shared a good laugh during the show while watching the movie.

Sharing her experience of working with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz revealed she never met the Dabangg star personally but only met him once in his chalet. She added that she is fascinated by his way to handle situations and likes his confidence. Shehnaaz further continued by saying that she can never address Salman by his name, and for her, he will always be Sir. The actress also revealed how she never understood the love people had for Shah Rukh Khan. But later, when she watched his films, she fell in love with King Khan. Shehnaaz also confessed that she would never call him Sir as she is a huge fan of the actor.

Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party, where all the A-listers from the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan among others marked their presence. At the event, Shehnaaz was seen interacting with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also, a few days back, during an interview with Face Magazine, Shehnaaz opened up about the tag ‘SidNaaz’ which late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s fans used for them, and mentioned that it is not merely a hashtag for her but it will stay with her forever.

