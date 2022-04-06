Shehnaaz Gill is a punjabi kudi in pink salwar suit, looks resplendent as she enjoys in her pind; Video

Shehnaaz Gill is loved by fans on social media for her exquisite fashion sense and innocent smile. The actress came to the limelight with her entry into Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She gained lots of fans owning to her pure soul and delightful nature. After the show, she had also worked on some music videos and also in a successful movie. Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi at heart and loves to sport Punjabi suits and visit her village. In her new video, she is seen cherishing the time in the village as she dances around in the fields.

In the video shared by Shehnaaz Gill, she is seen dressed in a floral print pink salwar suit. She has also sported a dupatta with it. She is seen jumping off a tractor and running around in fields. She is also seen doing yoga as she sits on the green grass. The actress is looking beautiful in her simple look and she is very delighted to be in the village as she captioned, “mera pind … mere khet #shehnaazgill”.

A few days back, she was spotted at the airport looking and she looks very appealing. In the pictures, Shehnaaz looked like an absolute barbie. She went for a simple look and sported a white shirt with boot-cut jeans. She paired the look with black boots and a red sling bag. Her perfect wavy and open hair framed her face beautifully.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with Shilpa Shetty on a radio show. The actress had also shared a reel with her on trending reel, ‘Such a boring day’.

