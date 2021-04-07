Shehnaaz Gill raises the oomph factor in a stylish avatar and treats fans with her stunning PHOTOS

The Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill has made the temperatures soar with her marvellous looks in her new post. Fans are showering her with love.

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The Punjabi singer and actress has recently completed the shoot of her film Honsla Rakh with the critically acclaimed star Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting for the movie was done in Canada and the actress had been posting pictures from Canada for her fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and loves to share pictures with her huge fan following. Her new post is making rounds on the internet as she looks stunning in pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill has become synonymous with fashionable looks and stylish appeal. She is immensely popular for her toned figure and dazzling expressions. The actress recently posted pictures of herself and her fans are excited. In the post, she looks stunning in a white crop top with blue loose denims. She is also wearing a black jacket to complete her look. Her makeup is on point and her curls compliment her look. The actress looks like a stunner in the pictures.

See post here-

Shehnaaz Gill has become a style sensation since she was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She had undergone a weight transformation during the lockdown last year and became the talk of the town. Post her exit from Bigg Boss 13, she has worked in numerous music videos and her last music video was with the rapper Badshah. Her film Honsla Rakh is slated to release soon.

Credits :Times of India

