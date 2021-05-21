Shehnaaz Gill REACTS to fans request to do a film with Sidharth Shukla; Blushes as SidNaaz get complimented

In a recent Instagram live session, Shehnaaz Gill interacted with fans about her bond with Sidharth Shukla. She even praised Sidharth's upcoming web show, Broken But Beautiful 3 during the live session.

A popular duo that emerged from Bigg Boss season 13 was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. While their fans continue to ship them together since the show got over, Shehnaaz and Sidharth have remained the best of friends post it. Lovingly called "SidNaaz", their fans wish to see them do a film together and in a recent live session hosted by Shehnaaz, they appealed for it again. Shenaaz did a live Instagram session where her and Sidharth fans rooted to see them together.

In a video from the live session shared by her fans, we can see Shehnaaz all dolled up for the chat. She is seen clad in a grey and peach outfit sans makeup. As she began reading comments, Shehnaaz is seen blushing as fans complimented her and Sidharth's on screen chemistry. A fan wrote, "You and Sidharth both look together." To this, Shehnaaz expressed her gratitude to fans and blushed. Further, a fan requested on the live session that she and Sidharth do a film together. To this Shehnaaz responded that if any director would like, then they could do a movie.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's live chat:

She said, "Kisi director ko lagega toh krega woh movie. (If any director feels like working with us, then will do a movie)" Further, she went onto promote Sidharth's upcoming web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 and urged fans to support him. She said, "Uski abhi aa rahi hai web series. Achi Hai. Aap support karo. (His web series is coming out. It is good. Please support him.)"

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been a part of a couple of music videos including Tony Kakkar's song Shona Sona. They continue to be a rage among their fans. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has shot for a Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in Canada prior to the COVID 19 surge in India. Fans have been excited to see her with Diljit in the Punjabi film.

