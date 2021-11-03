Shehnaaz Gill recalls hearing about her break up rumour; Says ‘That will never happen’

Shehnaaz Gill recalls hearing about her break up rumour; Says ‘That will never happen’
Adorable actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became the audience favourite for her innocence and the adorable romantic chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actress recently shared that she heard the most ridiculous rumour about herself that she heard. She said that there were reports about her relationship ending and added that it ‘will never happen’.

Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September of a suspected heart attack. Last week, she shared a tribute song for him, titled Tu Yaheen Hai, which included footage of them together, from Bigg Boss 13.

During the recent promotions of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz told Zoom about a rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. She said, “They said I had a break-up. That will never happen.”

Shehnaaz never admitted to being in a relationship with Sidharth. The two grew close on Bigg Boss 13 and made headlines for their displays of affection but maintained that they were just good friends. They also called each other ‘family’.

The actress was completely broken due to the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. Her condition was very bad and she also took a break from work. Few days back she resumed work as she started the promotions for her movie Honsla Rakh.

Last month, Sidharth’s swansong Habit was released online. He died before the shoot of the music video could be completed. The video also featured Shehnaaz. Apart from Habit, they have starred together in music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

