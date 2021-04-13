Shehnaaz Gill recreates 90’s heroine look with a bold red lip and blushed cheeks; SEE PHOTO

Shehnaaz Gill is a gorgeous beauty and netizens favourite as she shares a lovely picture in a grey outfit.

The beautiful actress Shehnaaz Gill has been into the limelight ever since she had entered the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer was appreciated in the show for her innocent looks and sweet nature. She underwent a major transformation in the lockdown last year and her new look is winning hearts. The actress has worked on numerous projects after the Bigg Boss 13. She often shares pictures of herself on social media which leave her fans in awe of her.

Shehnaaz Gill has posted a new picture in her 90’s heroine look and it is spectacular. The actress is seen wearing a V-neck dress in grey colour. She has accessorised her look with a golden chain. She has put on red lipstick and blush. The actress looks beautiful in the whole get-up. She had recently cut her hair and her bangs complemented her face. Fans have been sending heart emojis and showering her with compliments like ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous’, etc.

Take a look-

Shehnaaz Gill has recently completed the shooting for her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting was done in Canada and she had been posting pictures from there. She has worked in numerous music videos also like Top Tucker, Fly, Range, etc. She has also featured in a music video with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and friend Sidharth Shukla. It was a huge hit and people loved their chemistry. The movie Honsla Rakh is slated to release very soon.

