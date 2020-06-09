Shehnaaz Gill recreates a scene from Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif's Tees Maar Khan and it is too good to miss

Shehnaaz Gill goes the Katrina Kaif way as she recreates a scene from Akshay Kumar starrer Tees Maar Khan, and you will want to root for the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' after this. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is synonymous with cuteness, innocence, and many more adjectives, but above all 'entertainment.' She is a true-blue entertainer in every sense and is touted to be the 'queen on entertainment' by many. The young girl's stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house proved that she has a personality that can melt anyone's heart and within moments make them go gaga over her. Her bubbly and happy-go-lucky nature made her the highlight of the show, and she earned a massive fan following for her adorable persona.

The show is over, and Sidharth Shukla has already taken the trophy home, but Shehnaaz is still ruling over the hearts of millions. While she's missing from the small screen, she's enthralling everyone with her cute antics on social media. She enjoys a humongous following on all social media platforms, who are always curious to know what their beloved Sana is doing. In turn, Shehnaaz also loves her fans dearly, and never misses a chance to make them go gaga over her with her fun-loving and jovial personality.

Apart from immense love and support from fans, Shehnaaz earned something more special, and it is the title 'Punjab Ki .' Yes, host gave her the title during the show when she confessed that she is a big fan of the Bollywood actress, and Salman started calling Shehnaaz 'Punjab's Katrina.' Soon, she became popular by that title and now is known for it. While we have been missing the magic she spread in BB 13, we've recently got our hands on a video that proves Shehnaaz truly deserves to be called 'Punjabi Katrina Kaif.'

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen recreating a scene from Akshay Kumara and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tess Maar Khan,' which released almost a decade back in 2010. Yes, Shehnaaz channeled her inner Katrina Kaif and imitated the actress in the video, and we must say, she nailed it. Well, it happens to be a funny scene wherein the actress begins the shot, before the camera starts rolling, and leaves everyone in splits.

Sana is seen lip-syncing the dialogue, 'Mein hoon husn ki malika. Important scene hai, aur makeup lagao.' Her expressions are just on point, and she has rocked the scene completely. But, what is unique that she has added her own pinch of cuteness and innocence that makes it all the more pleasing. Dressed in a full black jumpsuit, Shehnaaz looks beautiful as ever, and her going sans makeup proves that she has a naturally glowing skin to flaunt. But, what made us drool were the sudden 'thumkas' of Shehnaaz that fit perfectly on the beats. The video is hilariously cute will make you fall in love with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill all over again.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's video here:

Well, the video shows that Shehnaaz is completely ready for spreading her magic on the big screen. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Shehnaaz making her big Bollywood debut soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

