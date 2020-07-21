Shehnaaz Gill rehearsing the hook step of Kurta Pajama in a BTS video will make you want to groove; WATCH

A BTS video of Shehnaaz Gill practicing the dance steps of her and Tony Kakkar's recently released song 'Kurta Pajama' will make you want to put on your dancing shoes too. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill loves dancing, and the diva is blessed with some amazing skills too! In Bigg Boss 13, there was never a day when Shehnaaz did not flaunt her dancing talent as the morning song was played. Be it traditional Giddha or dancing on Bollywood numbers, whenever the Punjabi kudi took the dance floor, she rocked it. Just a few days ago (on July 17), Shehnaaz's new song with Tony Kakkar titled 'Kurta Pajama' got dropped, and it has been creating havoc among the young star's fans.

The music video has received an overwhelming response and has already crossed 10 million views, making it a chartbuster. Kurta Pajama is overall a peppy track, but its USPs are the foot-tapping beats, the fun-loving footsteps, and Shehnaaz's beauty. Fans have been showering immense on Kurta Pajama, especially Shehnaaz for her sizzling looks. The song's beats and dance moves have many hooked to it, and people cannot take it out of their minds. Now, to increase fans' excitement, and make them put on their dancing shoes again, we've got our hands on a BTS video of Shehnaaz grooving to Kurta Pajama.

A rehearsal video of Shehnaaz practicing the hook set of Kurta Pajama in a dance studio has been going viral on social media, and it is too cute to miss. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen learning the steps properly for the song, as she is accompanied by two other women. Dressed in a simple orange t-shirt paired with black jeans and shoes, Shehnaaz looks all set to prove her dancing mettle.

The grace and clarity in her dance steps show that Shehnaaz is too engrossed to give it her best shot. Watching Shehnaaz dance on this peppy track with so much zeal, we're sure you would want to groove too.

Take a look at Shehnaaz' BTS video here:

Kurta Pajama is sung, written and composed by Tony Kakkar. Ever since the song went on floors, fans have been going gaga over Shehnaaz and Tony's cute chemistry in the music video, and are rooting for the duo. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

