Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after Sidharth Shukla's demise, set to pay a tribute to late actor

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news from the telly world. And while his sudden demise left millions of hearts broken and fans teary eyed, everyone has been concerned about his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The diva has been maintaining a low profile ever since and also took a break from social media post Sidharth’s demise. And now, almost two months after the unfortunate demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Shehnaaz had made a comeback on social media as she is set to release a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Sharing her first post after Sidharth’s demise on September 2, Shehnaaz shared a poster of her and the late actor’s pic and revealed that she will be releasing a heartfelt tribute to him tomorrow, i.e., October 29. The poster featured Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s throwback pic wherein the two were seen having a hearty laugh. The poster also read as, “Tu Yaheen Hai…. My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Releasing Tomorrow 12 PM”. Shehnaaz captioned the post as, “Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla”.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Shehnaaz has been heartbroken post Sidharth’s demise and that she is in need of a strong support system. Talking about it, Shehnaaz’s BB13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana told ETimes, “Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake (She is not in a condition to think rationally)…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession”.

