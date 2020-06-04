Shehnaaz Gill reveals her 'sacha pyaar' met her amid lockdown and it is NOT Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill in her latest hilarious video revealed that her 'sacha pyaar' came to meet her amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, and you will be surprised to know who it is. Take a look.

With her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has left an impression that is hard to beat. Whether it was her comic skills or her bursting out into dance every morning, the Punjabi has wowed everyone. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she's an 'entertainment queen', because whatever she does it always brings a smile on people's faces. Her cuteness, innocence, and bond with Sidharth Shukla swooned many hearts. Now, that the show is over, she has not stopped sharing her dose of entertainment and is happily doing so.

We're all aware that Shehnaaz is always in awe of her bestie Sidharth and is extremely fond of him. In fact, she had also confessed her feelings for Sidharth, both inside the BB 13 house and after the show got over. But, there's someone else, who she considers as her 'sacha pyaar.' Yes, Shehnaaz has true love in her life and it's not Sidharth Shukla. Fret not, SidNaaz shippers, we're talking about the 'crow.' You guessed it right, the crow with whom Shehnaaz used to talk for hours in the BB 13 house and also during her stint in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Well, she had developed a connection with the crow, and spoke to the bird for hours, making other housemates smile.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill can't control her laughter as she tries to speak English properly & it's too cute to miss; WATCH

Recently, Shehnaaz revealed that her 'sacha pyaar' came to meet her amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, yes, she was talking about the crow. She shared a story on her social media handle that is now doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen talking to a crow, who visited her on the window of her house. Known for her wit, Shehnaaz wrote a funny caption, revealing her feelings of meeting the crow after so many days. She wrote, 'Chori Chori Milne Aaya Mujhe...Abhi Bhi Dhoondta Hai...Kya Yehi Hai Mera Saccha Pyaar. Jo Corona Main Bhi Mujhse Milne Aaya Hai.' (He has come finding me here also, he seems to be my true love as he has come to meet me even during these dangerous Coronavirus situations.) Well, with this we must say, Shehnaaz is certainly the perfect mixture of cute, innocent, and funny.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's video here:

Sana "Chori Chori Milne Aaya Mujhe..

Abhi Bhi Dhoondta Hai.." Aakhir Dhoond Hee Liya BB Wale Crow Ne Sana Ko #SidNaaz #SidNaazForever @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/xHaWRbbHk4 — SidNaaz Is Emotion(@Kaur__Aujla) June 4, 2020

It reminded us of the time when Sidharth pretended to sleep in the BB 13 house, and Shehnaaz started talking to the crow. Her innocent and witty talks, had Sidharth laughing on the floor. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz's chemistry? Isn't Shehnaaz extremely adorable? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Paras Chhabra REVEALS Shehnaaz Gill's comment on girl's virginity during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge made him upset

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×