Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she calls Sidharth Shukla when she misses him; Shares her plans of meeting the BB winner

Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about her bond with Bigg Boss 13 winner and 'good friend' Sidharth Shukla after the show. The Punjabi kudi also spilled the beans about her plans to meet Sidharth and how she is keeping in contact with him during the lockdown. Here's what she said.

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her fantastic stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. With her cute charm, innocence, and playful personality, the Punjabi singer-actor won the hearts of millions, including host . Though people adored her for her bindass and happy-go-lucky nature, it was her equation with Sidharth Shukla in the house that grabbed many eyeballs. Her bond and chemistry with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor were loved by many and the duo often made headlines. Well, they became the most talked-about jodi of BB 13, and their fans also coined a special name for them 'SidNaaz.'

It has been more than four months that BB 13 has been over, and Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner. However, the craze for Sidharth, Shehnaaz, and their jodi SidNaaz is far from over. Time and again, their fans take to social media to shower love on the jodi with different trends. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, opened up about her bond with Sidharth after the show, her plans of meeting the actor, and how she stays connected with him.

When a fan asked Shehnaaz about her camaraderie with Sidharth and if she misses him now or not, Shehnaaz had a crystal clear answer. She said that their bond is still the same as it was inside the BB 13. She also hoped and wished that her bond with Sidharth remains that way forever. About missing Sidharth, Shehnaaz asked, 'Why would I miss him?' Well, don't worry, Sana said this because she does not get an opportunity to miss him. She revealed that whenever she misses Sidharth, she picks up the phone and calls him. Yes, you read that right! She stated, 'I call him whenever I miss him.'

The Punjabi Kartina Kaif, further revealed that she has met him once or twice, and also shared her plans to meet Sidharth soon. Shehnaaz said that once the lockdown is lifted, the two will meet again.

Not only BB 13, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz also worked together on a music video after the show. Their song 'Bhula Dunga' received an overwhelming response from everyone. Fans showered them with immense love and admired their beautiful chemistry. In fact, Bhula Dunga trended for quite some days after its release and went on to become a chartbuster. Speaking about her relationship with Sidharth, Sana (as lovingly called by fans) said that she was never fake or disloyal towards him inside the BB 13 house. She revealed that her relationship with Sidharth was honest. She added that whenever she used to get hurt, or had any other problems she would reach out to him first. She stated, 'Sidharth was my everything in Bigg Boss.'

Further, when asked about her dream man in life, Shehnaaz said that he should be someone just like Sidharth Shukla. Well, this was surely an 'awww' moment for all SidNaaz lovers. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing SidNaaz and BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

