Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she doesn't know why Himanshi Khurana unfollowed Jassie Gill; Calls it a personal choice

Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be one of the most successful seasons of the reality show thereby creating history. Unlike the previous few seasons, the thirteenth version included only celebrity contestants which created a huge uproar among the audience. This season also witnessed the entry of two Punjabi beauties namely Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana who interestingly turned out to be archrivals. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss surely remember how Shehnaaz had burst out after Himanshi’s entry into the BB house.

However, the two of them reconciled later on and also backed each other at times inside the house. But, as of now Shehnaaz and Himanshi have been grabbing the headlines yet again and it seems like the former is unhappy with a particular move made by Himanshi. It so happened that a few days back, there were reports about the Punjabi actress unfollowing Jassie Gill on social media. It was speculated that Himanshi did the same after getting to know that he has collaborated with Shehnaaz for ‘Keh Gayi Sorry.’

Himanshi has, however, cleared her stance regarding the same in a recent tweet in which she reveals that she had, in fact, never followed the Punjabi singer. Here’s what her tweet reads, “Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these 'online rishte'. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media.” Well, Shehnaaz Gill has something to say now regarding the entire matter and she has revealed the same in a recent interaction with a media portal. And for the record, her statement is very different from what Himanshi said.

(1/1) Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these 'online rishte'. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media — Himanshi khurana (realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

So, according to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi did follow Jassie Gill. Yes, that’s right. The Punjabi singer further states that she doesn’t know why the latter unfollowed Gill and that it’s her personal choice. Shehnaaz also clarifies that she has nothing against Himanshi Khurana. She says that the latter has worked with everyone in the industry thereby questioning the reason behind the insecurity. The former Bigg Boss contestant signs off by stating that she does not have any competition against Himanshi.

Shehnaaz Gill grabbed headlines after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 post taking part in another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that also featured her former fellow housemate Paras Chhabra. The two of them took part in the show in a search for their prospective life partners. As we all know, Paras chose Aanchal Khurana over the other contestants while Shehnaaz, on the other hand, walked out without a partner. The Punjabi beauty is, however, escalating in terms of her career. She appeared with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a music video titled Bhula Dunga crooned by Darshan Raval a few days back. Shehnaaz’s latest video is that with Jassie Gill which is titled Key Gayi Sorry as has been mentioned above.

