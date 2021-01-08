Shehnaaz Gill rocks the casual beach look as she chills and 'soaks in the sun'; See PHOTO

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Goa for a music video shoot. She is enjoying her stay as she shares another stunning picture.

Shehnaaz Gill continues to be the audience’s favourite ever since she participated in Former Bigg Boss 13. Fans adore her innocent look and shower a lot of love on her and Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz enjoys a huge fan following since her Bigg Boss days and after her epic transformation, it has only increased. She lost weight and her new pictures have been ruling the internet. Every time she shares any picture it goes viral in no time. She is currently in Goa for a shoot.

Shehnaaz has shared a picture from her Goa workation and it is breaking the internet. The actress is spotted wearing white shorts with a printed casual top and it at the beach. She has captioned it as, ‘Soaking in the sun.’ Shehnaaz Gill is in Goa with Sidharth Shukla for a shoot of a music video. Earlier, she posted another picture and captioned it as, ‘Don’t wait for any opportunities to come or any specific day to arrive, keep doing hard work, karma will follow and your dreams will come!’

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were recently in a music video ‘Shona Shona’. Fans love to see them together on-screen.

Recently, one of her dialogues from Bigg Boss has become an internet sensation. Her dialogue ‘Sadda kutta kutta’ was turned into a musical rap by Yashraj Mukhate. Fans including celebrities were seen making videos on Instagram on this. It has garnered a lot of views.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

