Shehnaaz Gill rocks classic blue eyeshadow with glossy lips in her latest PHOTOS; Fans react

Shehnaaz Gill has been winning hearts on the internet after she posted new pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress has aced the new makeup game.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame from her successful stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and since then there is no turning back for her. After the show, she has been seen in multiple music videos. But amid last year's lockdown, the small screen favourite girl shocked her fans more as she had lost weight. Her drastic body transformation made her an inspiration and fans also showered her so much appreciation. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her impeccable fashion sense is also increasing it.

She has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned it with a butterfly emoji. In the pictures, actress cum singer was seen wearing classic shade blue. She used blush pink for her cheeks and completed the look with glossy lips. Her makeup game is on point and is perfect for going out with their girl gang. She wore a classic blue satin blouse with dramatic sleeves and paired it with black pants and a chic neckpiece. Her pictures have left fans in awe.

They have flooded her comment section. One of the users wrote, ‘Eye makeup is so beautiful’. Another wrote, ‘more prettier than a butterfly.’

Take a look at her pictures here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the music video Fly. The song was sung by rapper Badshah and shot in picturesque locations of Kashmir. Currently, the actress and Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh film is in the pipeline. The shooting of the film has been done in Canada.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

