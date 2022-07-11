Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly to Jasmin Bhasin: Here's how celebs are enjoying Mumbai rains

The monsoon season is the most loved season by people. The beautiful rains to cool breeze, finally give relief from the scorching heat. The weather automatically lightens your mood and makes you want to enjoy the rain with some good food or dance in the rain. Our telly town celebs are also no different, and they cherish the season in their own ways. The monsoons have arrived in the country and numerous celebs including Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, Urvashi Dholakia and others are seen having the best time in the rains.

Jasmin Bhasin

Dil Se Dil Tak actress is very fond of Mumbai rains. To enjoy the weather as well as relive old memories, she took an auto ride around the city. She had shared pictures on social media, where she is seen enjoying the cool breeze in an auto.

Shehnaaz Gill

The adorable and charming Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill had recently shared a video where she said that she likes to sing in the monsoons. She also entertained her fans by singing ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rashmi Desai

Beautiful actress and Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai shared a video of herself as she enjoyed the cool weather with a cup of hot tea and poha.

Mouni Roy

Bhahmastra actress Mouni Roy is known for her love for dance, and with the beautiful weather and rains, she could not stop herself from displaying some moves.

Siddharth Nigam

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam is quite popular on social media for being a fitness enthusiast. The actor recently shared a video of himself doing cartwheel in open ground as he enjoyed the weather.

Urvashi Dholakia

Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia is truly a child at heart, and we got a glimpse of the same in her recent video, where she is seen dancing adorably in the rains.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa lead Rupali is very fond of dancing and when there are monsoons, there is all the more reason for her to dance with an umbrella.

