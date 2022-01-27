On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, brother Shehbaz extends heartfelt birthday wishes: I am nothing without you

Shehnaaz Gill, lovingly called Sana by her fans turned 28 on January 27. She rose to fame due to her funny and cute antics in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her fans also loved her chemistry with her close friend Sidharth Shukla whom she met inside the BB house and fans lovingly called them #sidnaaz. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing her photos with them. On the occasion of her 28th birthday today, her brother Shehbaz took to Instagram to extend wishes.

He shared a minute-long video on the ‘gram featuring Shehnaaz’s journey. While sharing the video, he wrote a heartfelt caption too. It read, “Happy birthday my sister without u i can proudly say that I am nothing. love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill.” He also shared photos with Shehnaaz in the story section. Shehnaaz’s fans also poured in birthday wishes into the comment section and also left heart emoticons to express their love towards the actor-singer.

For those who are unaware, Shehnaaz Gill will pay a tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla in the finale of Bigg Boss season 15. Sidharth passed away at age 41 last year at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate had also created a buzz.

