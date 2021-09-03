Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz pens a heartfelt note for ‘sher’ Sidharth Shukla: Will try to become like you

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. The actor passed away on September 2 in Mumbai and his loved ones are still in disbelief. While the social media is abuzz with condolence messages, his family and friends bid him a final adieu today with a heavy heart. And now Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has taken to social media to pay an emotional tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner and wrote that he will try to become like him.

Shehbaz took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of the Bigg Boss 13 winner dressed in a white and blue striped t-shirt. In the caption, Shehbaz addressed Sidharth as his 'sher' and wrote how he will be missing the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. “Mera sher. You are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not. Love you,” Shehnaaz’s brother wrote in the caption. To note, Shehbaz bonded with Sidharth during Shehnaaz’s stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Shehbaz had entered the show during the family week, he went on to share a great equation with him.

Take a look at Shehbaz’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

To note, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond was one of the key elements of the popular reality show. The duo’s mushy chemistry went on to win millions of hearts and it was a treat to watch them together. While there were speculations about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s love affair, the two had maintained a 'just friends' stance.

