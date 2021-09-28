Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS video of her love for Gippy Grewal’s son is the cutest thing on the internet

Actress and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has won the hearts of the people all over the country with her innocence and charm. The actress will be making her acting debut with the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ and she will be seen along with the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Her throwback video from the time of her shoot for the film in Canada, in which she is playing with a kid has been winning over fans.

The actress is seen as her jovial self as she is seen playing with the cute son of Gippy Grewal. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday and her fans had flooded Twitter with her appreciation post. The movie will be release in October. In the movie, it is shown that she becomes pregnant. She has the baby and leaves it with Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy movie will follow the life of Diljit as he takes care of the baby as well as tries to get love in life. Seeing Shehnaaz Gill with a baby is truly a delight to watch.

