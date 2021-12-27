Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santhok Singh shot in Amritsar, escapes unhurt; Report

Shehnaaz Gill has had a tough year and the reason is not hidden from anyone. She went into a state of shock post Sidharth Shukla’s demise and it took a lot of time for her to get back to work. Well, here is another piece of shocking news that is coming in from her family. The latest news reports that her father Santhok Singh was shot in Amritsar when he was on his way back home from an event. Yes! You heard that right. Shehnaaz’s father nearly escaped bullets.

According to reports in Times Of India, two men on a bike fired at Shehnaaz Gill’s father while he was coming back home from an event in Amritsar. Santhok Singh had recently joined BJP ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2022. Reports suggested that his security had parked the car they were travelling in for a toilet break and when Shenaaz Gill’s father was alone in the car and seated at the driver’s seat, two men came on a bike near him. He rolled down the windows to identify the two men and that is when he was shot at.

Later, his security threw bricks at the men on the bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene. Police say the matter seemed suspicious and the investigation is on. Santhok Singh escaped unhurt in the firing. Meanwhile, Santhok Singh has alleged that even though the police was informed about the incident on time a case is yet to be registered. Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala Guru police station, said the police recovered four empty shells from the spot.

