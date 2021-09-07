Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh can't come to terms with Sidharth Shukla’s death: You’ll stay in our hearts

Sidharth Shukla is no more with us and his untimely demise has left everyone shattered. The 40 year old actor, who was at the peak of his career, breathed his last on September 2 in Mumbai and his sudden demise had sent shockwaves across the nation. And while social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner, people have also been wondering about Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Amid this, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh has also paid a special tribute to the late actor.

Taking to his Instagram account, Santokh shared a selfie with the Bigg Boss 13 winner wherein Sidharth looked dapper in his mauve coloured embroidered kurta which he had paired with a light brown coloured Nehru jacket. In the caption, Santokh wrote about he has been struggling to come to terms with Sidharth’s demise. He also mentioned that Sidharth will continue to be in his heart forever. “Vishwas nahin ho raha Tum hamesha Dil mein rahoge,” Santokh Singh Sukh wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Santokh Singh Sukh’s Instagram post:

Earlier, Santokh had revealed that Shehnaaz, who was quite close to Sidharth, hasn’t been fine ever since she had learnt about the actor’s demise. Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened.” When asked if he had spoken to Shehnaaz, he said, “I spoke to her. She is not fine.” Later, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz and mother was seen having the actress’ back during these difficult times.

