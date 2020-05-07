Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother gets admitted to the hospital for liver ailment; Fans pray for her speedy recovery

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s paternal grandmother was hospitalized owing to liver ailment. The Punjabi singer's father Santok Singh revealed the news on his Instagram handle.

In a saddening piece of news, Shehnaaz Gill's paternal grandmother was rushed to the hospital recently. The Bigg Boss 13 finalists grand-mom was admitted owing to her liver problems. The information was shared by Shehnaaz's father, Santok Singh on his Instagram handle. Santok Singh, keeps her daughter's fans updated with her family's whereabouts. Yesterday night (May 6, 2020), he posted a picture of Shehnaaz's dadi (granny) laying on the hospital bed. He revealed that his mother is facing some issues in her life, and is thus admitted.

His caption read, 'My mother, hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do (My mother is in the hospital due to some Liver problem. Hope she gets well soon). Within moments of Shehnaaz's daddy dearest posting about her dadi's health condition, her fans started pouring in their wishes for the elderly lady. The comment section was filled with prayers, asking almighty to help her recover from the condition soon. Fans poured in their blessings and wished that Sana's grandmother gets fit and fine soon.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's father's post here:

It must be recalled that during her stint on 's show, Shehnaaz was often seen talking about her family. She also shared her dadi's stories with the BB 13 housemates and shared how funny she is in real-life.

Credits :Instagram

