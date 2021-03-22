Shehnaaz Gill’s look in pastel green turtle neck sweater is making her fans swoon over her beauty, SEE PICS

The Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has shared a new picture in the pista green turtle neck sweater and her fans are stunned by her simplistic beauty.

The adorable Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has become a fashion and beauty icon since her weight transformation. She rose to fame with her entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and instantly became the nation's heartthrob with her innocent looks and cuteness. Since she came out, she has received numerous offers for music videos and more, as the audience loves her refreshing looks. Shehnaaz is very active on social media and often shares pictures with her fans. Her new picture on her social media has made her fan love her killer expressions.

The graceful singer Shehnaaz Gill is creating a style statement in her pastel green turtle neck top and skin-fit jeans. Her looks are complimented by her straight hair and light make-up. The actress's looks are very simple yet elegant. Her lean and gorgeous figure is flaunted in the clothes she is sporting. Her fans are highly impressed by her looks and numerous comments are pouring on her social media, offering her love and best wishes.

Take a look-

The gorgeous actress is presently shooting for her upcoming movie, with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. They are presently in Canada for the shooting of scenes. Shehnaaz Gill has also shared a still from the movie on her social media to delight her fans. The actress was last seen in the music video ‘Fly’, along with Badshah and Uchana Amit. The music video is a huge hit and her fan following has increased tremendously after the song.

Also read- Sidharth Shukla REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video Fly with Badshah; Says ‘You were so good in it’

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Share your comment ×