Shehnaaz Gill’s morning look sans make up leaves her fans amazed; See Photo

The beautiful Punjabi singer and actress, Shehnaaz Gill is the favourite of the netizens these days. The singer gained nationwide popularity from her entry in the Bigg Boss season 13 as a contestant. The audience liked her simplicity and innocence in the reality show. After the show, she went through weight transformation and her new looks are driving the fans crazy. The singer and actress is active on social media and often share pictures, videos, stories, etc. with her huge number of fans.

The new post shared by gorgeous singer Shehnaaz Gill has made her fans fall in love with her gorgeous look. She is seen sitting in a balcony as she enjoys sipping her morning beverage. The actress looks marvellous in the checkered jumpsuit. Her hair is loosely tied up and there is a natural glow on her face. She is seen sitting comfortably in a lovely background of green plants and colourful cushions.

See post here:

Shehnaaz Gill after Bigg Boss worked in numerous music videos after the show. She recently featured in the music video with the music composer Badshah and Uchana Amit. The video is named Fly and it has become highly popular. At present, she is shooting for the movie Honsla Rakh with the singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in Canada. Shehnaaz Gill also shared a picture from the shoot of the film.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

