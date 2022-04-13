Shehnaaz Gill’s priceless capture with brother Shehbaz depicts their inseparable bond; PIC

Popular television fame Shehnaaz Gill shares a strong bond with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The two are often seen spending time together and promoting each other’s work on their social media handles. Today, Shehbaz took to his photo-sharing application and shared an adorable capture featuring his sister. He captioned the picture, “Brothers and sisters separated by distance joined by love.” In the photograph, Shehbaz was seen donning a black kurta pajama while Shehnaaz was clad in a beautiful traditional suit.

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments for the brother-sister duo. Shehbaz's post was filled with heart emoticons by his followers. The siblings share an inseparable bond and their photographs prove it. Just a day ago, Shehbaz posted some fun glimpses with the actress. Sharing it, he wrote, “Sisters are the best gift to brothers.” Recently, Shehnaaz paid a visit to the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actress had also shared a video in which she was seen singing songs and doing Punjabi dance with elderly women in her neighbourhood.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also featured Sonam Bajwa. It was released around Dusshera last year. The film Honsla Rakh marked the return of Shehnaaz to the Punjabi film industry after a long break. The Punjabi actress shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13. She is also known for recreating her Boring Day viral rap.

