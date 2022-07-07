Shehnaaz Gill sashays down the road & amps up the glam quotient in a thigh-high cut dress; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most-loved celebrities in India and her life changed post participating in a reality show in Mumbai. The singer-actor, who originally hails from Punjab, came to the city of dreams to amp up her career by participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The Veham singer won the hearts of the audience and the show's host, Salman Khan, through her exuberant nature. Her bond with Sidharth Shukla earned her the tag, 'SidNaaz' and it trended almost every day on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill has a very positive approach to life and is currently riding high on success. The actress will soon be seen in a Bollywood film, spearheaded by Salman Khan. She will be seen in an essential role alongside Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill. Choreographer-host-actor Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam are also a part of this big banner film. Shehnaaz has become very active on social media, and the 2.0 version of her is being loved and applauded by her fans. Her latest post has got everyone talking about the style and elegance she carries along.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's video here

Shehnaaz wore a satin rose gold backless and thigh-high cut dress. She exudes oomph in it and fans can't stop commenting about her beauty, confidence, and expressions.

A day ago, the 28-year-old posted a video where she was seen singing, 'Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega' from Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani starrer, M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story. Fans asked her if she was missing Sidharth Shukla. She had also recorded a video from the bathroom a few days ago and expressed her desire of doing a women-oriented film. Shehnaaz said that she will consider her solo lead as her "first" movie. Apart from that, she sang Charlie Puth's song, We Don't Talk Anymore, and gave a hilarious Punjabi twist to it. She recorded that video for her fans and is excited to explore herself more as an artist.

