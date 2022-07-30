Shehnaaz Gill says she is a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan & Pankaj Tripathi as she promotes ‘Masaba Masaba 2’

Shehnaaz Gill became quite a popular name in the entertainment industry with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss. She is loved for her innocent and positive personality and also enjoys a massive fan following. Many of her one-liners from the show have gone viral on the internet. The actress had to face a very difficult phase of her life in the past few months, and during that phase, she became associated with her spiritual side. She was recently seen at a BK retreat centre in NCR. But the adorable actress is back in action now and she recently became candid in a chat with Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta is back with a new season of her popular web series Masaba Masaba. In a chat session, Shehnaaz Gill and Masaba were seen having a gala time as they promoted the show. Masaba asked her if she has her reality show ‘Shehnaaz Shehnaaz’, then whom she would have cast on the show. On being asked for options, Masaba says, “Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rana Dagubatti, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui”. Shehnaaz says that she would like to cast Pankaj Tripathi and added, ‘I love the way he acts and he is so natural’.

On being asked whom she would like to cast as her sister, Shehnaaz immediately replied Kareena Kapoor Khan. Masaba replied, “How sweet”.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project:

She is shooting for Salman Khan's film, Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This is Shehnaaz' first Bollywood project, and apart from her, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill will also be seen in this film, Bhaijaan.

