Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings and spends time at the Golden Temple; PHOTO

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures, videos and more. The actress came into the limelight with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she won the hearts of her fans with her personality. The actress is presently in her hometown and shared a glimpse of her recent visit to the Golden Temple.

Shehnaaz is seen sitting at the Golden Temple and spending some alone time. The actress has sported a simple red printed suit and covered her head with white dupatta.

See her picture here:

The fans of the actress showered love on her in the comment section. The users wrote, “So beautiful God blessed you Shehnaaz #shehnaazgill”, “Loveeee you shehnaaz #shehnaazgill”, “I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to be better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you”, etc.

A day before, Shehnaaz Gill had shared an adorable video of her singing Punjabi folk songs and dancing with her family.

The actress was last seen with Shilpa Shetty for the shoot of their collaborative project. They also did a reel together. Shehnaaz was last seen on TV screens when she performed on the finale of Bigg Boss 15.

