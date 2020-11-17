Shehnaaz Gill sends the internet into a meltdown with her 'chic and glamorous' PICS from latest photoshoot

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is always making a bang with her stylish looks and we have enough proof! Check out Sana's latest photoshoot pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill won hearts as the cute and bubbly Kudi from Punjab in Bigg Boss 13. Viewers adored her innocence, but little did they know that this young girl will one day be ruling social media. Well, Sana (as loving called by fans) is making heads turn on the internet with his 'glamorous avatar' after her 'epic transformation.' It wouldn't be wrong to call her the most-loved influencer when it comes to fashion now cause her styling game is just on point.

The young girl is always making a bang with her stylish looks. From traditional outfits to casual wear to modern attire, Shehnaaz's fashion game has impressed many, and we have enough proof. She is quite close to her fans and keeps dropping surprises for them quite often. Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz left her Instagram family 'mesmerized' as she dropped some new pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Shehnaaz turned her 'diva' mode on as she flaunted her 'chic and glamorous' style.

She dolled up in floral shorts and a lavender colour top, looking beautiful as ever. However, it was her oversized wool fur vest that added 'oomph' to her look. Letting her wavy hair lose, Shehnaaz opted for minimal fresh makeup and looked no less than a doll. The sheer confidence on her face, and posture, made the pictures more appealing. The vintage landline telephone gave it a retro look, and Shehnaaz nailed it as always.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Shehnaaz's hot look. She captioned these awe-inspiring pictures as, 'Perfection takes time and is always worth the wait!' Well, looks like Shehnaaz has already attained perfection.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's photos here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently shot for a new project in Chandigarh with her BFF Sidharth Shukla. Fans are eagerly waiting to see SidNaaz set the screens on firey with their chemistry. Do you like Shehnaaz's look? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

